One of Mrs. Hamersma’s earliest memories of food goes back to the time when, as a little girl from the big city, she stayed with an aunt and uncle in the Gooi. In preparation for lunch—which at home always consisted of two slices of white bread and a slice of cheese—she watched her uncle patiently rub the inside of a wooden salad bowl with a cut clove of garlic. Not much later she ate a salad as she had eaten before. But then again, that uncle and aunt had lived in the south of France for years. Once home, Livorno was again about lettuce, a sauce manufactured by Duyvis that was seen as a delicacy in the 50s and 60s. And in the Hamersma house, the sugar bowl was lavishly taken in hand to make the dressing (main ingredient: vinegar) a bit more enjoyable.