A violent tornado last night caused severe damage in the city of Seminole, in the state of Oklahoma, about 80 kilometers southeast of Oklahoma City: the US media reports, reporting entire buildings demolished and streets covered with rubble. Seminole public schools will remain closed today.

Another tornado also hit the Texas town of Lockett, near the Oklahoma border. An employee of the Sheriff’s Office in Wilbarger County – Texas – spoke of “massive structural damage.” For now there is no news of deaths or injuries.