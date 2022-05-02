Thousands of victims of abuses in youth care report for compensation, but their harrowing stories are not used to improve youth care. Fellow-sufferer groups want that to change.

Until the beginning of this year, 7600 people applied for compensation of 5000 euros from the Violent Offenses Compensation Fund, because they were victims of physical, psychological or sexual violence in youth care. Those thousands of harrowing stories are assessed, but otherwise remain on the shelf. That while they can provide more insight into, for example, the places where abuses most often took place or even take place.

The possibility to request compensation was created in 2019, when the De Winter committee concluded after an investigation that physical, psychological and sexual violence occurred from 1945 to 2019 and that the government did not sufficiently protect children against it. The claims settlement is for people who were victims up to and including 2019, the year in which the report was published. But the committee also warned: the abuses continue.

Prosecution in case of serious abuse

At the moment, many applications are received from people who stayed in youth care between 2000 and 2019, which gives 'a fairly recent picture', according to the damage fund. Fellow sufferer groups are therefore arguing for extra checks in places where many reports are received and an investigation to see whether prosecution in the event of serious abuses is possible.

Marlene van Steensel of fellow sufferers’ organization Be4You2: ,,Most fellow sufferers want their knowledge and experience to mean something to today’s young people. If it is known to the compensation fund which organizations are in the top ten where the most violence has been used – and I understand that that information is available – they should make this public and see whether criminal offenses can be prosecuted. And in any case make sure that the inspection goes by. See if it’s different there now.”

The number of applications received so far is much higher than the approximately two thousand that were expected. However, fellow sufferers say that even now not all victims dare to take the step to submit an application. Van Steensel understands why. “It is very confronting for many people. Most have heard that the violence used is their own fault, that it would not have happened if they had behaved better. They struggle with feelings of sadness, anger, guilt and shame. I have experienced that too.”

Tip of 5000 euros

It is not only the painful confrontation with terrible things that have happened within youth care that creates a barrier. The amount of compensation also arouses emotions: that 5000 euros makes many fellow sufferers very angry, says Dominique Meijer of Stichting Voor Ons. She herself was sexually abused in her foster family. She was 1.5 years old when it started, 16 when it stopped. To prevent inequality, they and other fellow sufferers wanted everyone to be compensated for the damage with an equal amount. "But no one thought they would come to this." With what money do you compensate children who should have been protected by the state, but who, according to De Winter's report, did not receive that protection at all? Not with such a tip, many say.

The fact that the underlying stories are not yet used to improve youth care makes it all the more sour. De Winter warned that abuses still persist. Meijer sees that it is urgently necessary to do something about it. With her foundation, she supports parents and children who are or have had to deal with violence in youth care, and in this way also receive current reports about abuses, which are often almost impossible to address within the current system.

It is new suffering on top of the old. Meijer herself has never really succeeded in getting her rights, after the years of abuse she had to endure. "I was one of the most poignant cases that came to the fore in the investigation of the Samson Commission into the sexual abuse of children placed out of home. The De Winter committee arose from the Samson committee. I could get my right there. Since then I have been sitting all over the table, not only for myself but also to make improvements." She has to conclude that she has not achieved what she wants, now that victims are still knocking on her door and she herself has no more than 5000 euros in compensation. ,,It's sad."

The Violent Offenses Compensation Fund also sees that it can have ‘added value’ to use anonymised data, so that lessons can be learned from it. The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) has already knocked on the door. The ministry says it is exploring the options. A spokesperson: “It seems more logical to possibly proceed to data analysis once all applications have been assessed, so that the picture is complete.” It is still possible until the end of this year to request compensation.

