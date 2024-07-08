Mexico City.- Exercise, good hydration and also sleep have a direct impact on the skin, which is the largest organ in the human body.

However, the dermis is not always looked after as it should be and it is an aspect of physical health that requires attention in order to stay in shape.

Sunscreen is one of the best tools to protect the skin from UV rays, which can lead to wrinkles, spots and, in the worst case, specific cancer. But the use of this product is not widespread and many people believe that it should only be applied when outdoors or at the beach.

Ideally, you should apply a sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) almost every day, even when it’s cloudy. In fact, we are not immune to the sun when we are indoors, especially if we enjoy natural light, sitting near the windows.

That’s why the most common question among the population, whether or not they exercise outdoors, is how many times a day should they apply sunscreen?

The answer varies depending on skin type, time spent outdoors, time of day, activity level, and how much sunscreen was applied in the first place. However, the general rule of thumb for reapplying sunscreen is every two hours.

“Everyone is different. Let’s say you have lighter skin and you know that if you’re in the sun, you might be out for about 15 minutes, and then you’re going to start to feel it, whereas someone else might be out for 30 minutes or more,” says Annie Christenson, a cosmetic physician at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The best sunscreen will be one you can use consistently. The key is to find products that work well on your skin and, more importantly, feel good.

TO TAKE INTO ACCOUNT

– UV radiation is at its highest when most people are active, i.e. between 10:00 and 15:00 hours.

– People with light skin absorb more UV rays than those with darker skin under the same conditions. This is because melanin, a pigment in the outer layer of the skin, helps protect against UV rays naturally.

– But those with more melanin can still suffer from sunburn and skin damage with too much exposure.