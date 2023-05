A man shot and killed a 12-year-old boy. He also injured another man at a South Florida gas station before taking his own life. Broward Police were called to a 7 Eleven in Dania Beach last night and found the lifeless bodies of the child and the assailant, as well as another injured man. According to witnesses, the man fired at a vehicle in which the injured man was. Then he walked into the gas station and shot the kid and then killed himself.