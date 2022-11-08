There was a shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle. Police said a suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement officers received reports of gunshots just before 10am. At 11am, police said one person was injured. “This year we joined a long list of cities that have had school shootings,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

Families can prepare to meet students between 135th Street and Meridian Avenue North, police said, even though the students have not yet been released. Families are advised not to go to school to pick up their students, Seattle Public Schools said on Twitter. The campus is in isolation, the district said. Police have secured the school, according to the department.

The campus is secure at this time. The school remains in lockdown. No students are being released at this time. A reunification site has been set up at Meridian Ave. North and North 135th St. Families can prepare to meet at that location. – Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 8, 2022

Police did not provide information on the victim or the suspect. At 11 am, officers were identifying people who knew what had happened or who had observed the incident. The police were working to get more people out of the building. The police department is cooperating with the fire department and the school district. The district said Shoreline schools were closed due to excessive caution.