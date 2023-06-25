Use, FDA okay with cultured chicken meat

Good Meat and Upside Foods, two Californian food companies will most likely make food history in the United States and around the world. In fact, they have received the green light from the American FDA to commercialize their cultured chicken meat. For some time it was possible to replace meat with products suitable for vegans with brands such as “Impossible Burger” and many others, but the new product is something totally different. It’s chicken but without the chicken. It comes from a tissue made in the laboratory from chicken cells, without slaughter, bones, organs and feathers. An epochal revolution that will initially be served in Washington in the restaurant of the Spanish José Andrés.

