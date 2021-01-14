People who refuse vaccinations are portrayed as anti-educational. But those who say so are not doing better themselves.

Do you know him? “Why is the two-year-old child of a vaccine opponent crying? – Midlife Crisis! ”Jokes are the first thing Google suggests about“ anti-vaccination agents ”. Apparently a lot of people find this funny. What do you like to laugh about? About what scares. That is not objectionable. It becomes dangerous when someone does not know that there are no rational reasons for the fear, and even more dangerous when he or she makes feelings the basis of journalistic texts.

But when it comes to vaccination, journalists are also turning the wheel quickly – long before the pandemic. The taz archive has counted 141 articles under the keyword “vaccine opponents” since July 2012, around half of them refer to measles vaccinations, the other to corona. For comparison: “Holocaust deniers” were mentioned in 128 articles in the same period, “climate sinners” in 86. In the time there is a similar result.

Opponents of vaccination seem to be an important topic, although it is seldom defined who falls under it. Instead, the word serves as a fighting term, used synonymously for “globular-swallowing solid posts”. But you are sure Journalists: There are more and more. It is correct that the WHO warned two years ago, too many people around the world would not have vaccinations. Some because they refuse vaccinations in whole or in part. And when Thuringia’s interior minister tells the taz that some of the anti-vaccination groups are radicalizing, then he will have good reasons for that.

But: There is no evidence that they will be more. On the contrary. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) has been asking about settings for infection protection every two years since 2012. According to the current study from 2018 the group of those who unreservedly advocates vaccinations has grown and only 2 percent – instead of 4 percent in 2012 – completely reject vaccinations. Contrary to popular belief, it is not academics who more often consider vaccinations superfluous, but people with a “medium or low level of education”.

Extrapolated to all adults, there are then one and a half million vaccine opponents in Germany. With and without children, with and without a sense of mission. Whether their vaccination protection is worse than that of vaccination advocates? How threatening are they? And why? You don’t know and don’t think research is necessary. It borders on conspiracy theory if the world like whispers in November “And their views are more widespread than one might think.”

The proof that anti-vaccination would be a serious discourse variable remained World-Authors just as guilty as the taz, which in March 2019 blamed “massively protesting” vaccine opponents for the decline in measles vaccinations. It is true: In Germany, the vaccination rates for children are also lower for measles a study published by the Robert Koch Institute gone up. It says that many parents don’t miss measles vaccinations out of narrow-mindedness, but out of lack of time, fear of side effects and ignorance. This could be treated differently than with a compulsory vaccination, as it was introduced in 2020. Nevertheless, the commentators at the time justified their enthusiastic approval by stating that this was the only way to get at the anti-vaccination sites – often with spiteful swipes at alternative medicine and Waldorf schools.

One recently argued very similarly Mirror online-authorwho complained about the low approval rates for the Covid-19 vaccination. “I think the vaccination skepticism of many Germans is an expression of a growing eco-esotericism, the transfiguration of nature and hostility to technology in health issues,” he wrote in December. He also explained what he based his belief on: “Almost 50,000 alternative practitioners are active in Germany, exact data are missing, but their number has probably doubled in the past 20 years.” The Greens – who else – are somehow to blame because that would warn against genetic engineering.

Sure, you can use every opportunity to wedge against esotericism (or what you think it is) – or do research. For example on the homepage of the University of Erfurt. There will be regular Results of the Cosmo Monitorings published, which asks “Knowledge, risk perception, protective behavior and trust during the current Covid-19 outbreak events”. After that, the willingness to vaccinate rose again until December and is 57 percent. The other 43 percent consider Corona harmless or hesitate because they have no confidence in the vaccination or weigh up the personal benefits. One can find that to be feared – or rely on the fact that people can not only get used to the telephone and nuclear power, but also to Covid vaccinations. According to Cosmo, knowing that it is a gene-based vaccine type has no influence on willingness to vaccinate. The willingness to vaccinate is also higher among educated people who are more likely to be suspicious of spending too much money on alternative practitioners.

Those who claim to be guardians of the Enlightenment who strictly follow empirical criteria do so just as little as those whom they rise above with their irrationally criticized fears of side effects. This provokes polarization and inhibits knowledge.

But why do so many work on anti-vaccination issues? What are they so afraid of? Why are climate-damaging frequent flyers not jokes? Kitchen psychology suggests that you always have to set yourself apart from what is close to you. Not only in the Kreuzberg bladder, but also in oneself. In any case, it is striking that anti-vaccination campaigners are always accused of being egoistic in the first place. In a hyper-individualized society, however, everyone behaves anti-social in one way or another.