From: Sandra Kathe

Russian TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov considers the use of nuclear weapons necessary because NATO states are supplying Ukraine with defense weapons.

Moscow – The Russian TV propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has repeatedly in his talk show on the Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1 the use of tactical nuclear weapons against NATO countries and the Ukraine required. As a valid reason that justifies the use of dangerous weapons for the moderator, Solovyov names the deliveries of weapons, ammunition and equipment with which the West Ukraine war position.

In his monologue, he proposed attacks on the crossings of Ukraine’s largest river, the Dnieper, on railway lines from western neighboring countries that bring western aid supplies to Ukraine, and on the city of Boryspil, 30 kilometers from Kiev, on the outskirts of which is the airport Kyiv lies. The Ukrainian ministerial adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted the relevant excerpt of the program provided with English subtitles on twitter.

Kremlin propagandist Solovyov is one of the loudest supporters of war in Russia. (symbol photo) © Maksim Konstantinov/imago-images.de

Ukraine war: Russian moderator calls for attacks on Poland, Slovakia and Germany

In addition to the strikes on Ukraine, Solovyov said it was also “inevitable” to use tactical nuclear weapons against locations where military aid to Ukraine was being stored prior to delivery or where Ukrainian soldiers were being trained, even if they were in NATO space. Poland, Slovakia and Germany are examples of countries on which Solovyov believes an attack would be justified.

For Solovyov it is not the first time that the 59-year-old has called for the use of nuclear weapons, which is a Russian declaration of war on the entire country Nato equals The alliance case under Article 5 of the Union of States states that an attack on one of the NATO countries would be counted as an attack on all of them. Most recently, around spring, Solovyov had called for the establishment of their own mercenary troops in order to Attacks on London or Berlin to commit.

No to nuclear strike: Russia’s state propaganda contradicts Foreign Ministry

According to a report by the US magazine Newsweek A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement shortly before Solovyov’s request that Russia’s nuclear deterrence policy would remain purely defensive. “The use of nuclear weapons is strictly limited to exceptional circumstances and purely defensive purposes.” Russia would continue to stand behind the joint declaration of the five nuclear powers, in which the USA, Russia, China, France and Great Britain had committed themselves to preventing a nuclear war at all costs.

Putin’s chief propagandists seem to have little interest in such a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry. He sees Russia in a kind of holy war against the Satan-controlled West. Most recently, Solovyov also publicly had the restoration of the Soviet Union required. (saka)