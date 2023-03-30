The use of private aircraft increased sharply last year, both in the Netherlands and the rest of the European Union. According to an inventory made by the independent research agency CE Delft on behalf of Greenpeace, the number of private flights in the EU has increased by 64 percent. In the Netherlands, the increase was even greater: according to the report, private aircraft took off 12,176 times from Dutch airports in 2022. That is an increase of 87 percent compared to the previous year.

