Use of police force Minister of the Interior Ohisalo on the use of force by the police: “Authorities need to have more public debate on their activities”

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (Green) welcomes the fact that the Police Board also wants an outside party to investigate the activities of the police in the Elokapina demonstration.

Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo (green) wants the police and other authorities to be more involved in the public debate on their activities.

“In order to have confidence in the authorities, the authorities need to have more public debate about their own actions. Information on the use of force is constantly available, and this has been emphasized by the Ministry of the Interior for a long time, ”Ohisalo told reporters at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels.

The police board outlined earlier on Thursday In the report on the events of the protest movement in the Elokapina movement, freedom of expression does not mean freedom to break the law.

Police used gas spray against protesters in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, over the weekend. The gassing sparked a widespread public debate over whether police action to disperse the peaceful demonstration was oversized.

“In a situation like this, where the actions of the authorities are questioned in a public debate, it is even more important that the authorities themselves participate in these debates, and see their role as broadly social actors,” Ohisalo said.

Ohisalon considers that open debate is particularly important now that there is a huge number of different “means of communication”. He said the use of force and the transparency of its information will also continue.

“If you feel that there is a data gap in the public, the authorities need to be able to answer questions very quickly.”

Ohisalo also commented on the use of force by the police on Monday. He then outlined that police force should be a last resort.

Police Board said on Thursday that it considered it important that the police be evaluated by an outside party. The legality of police activities can be assessed, for example, by the public prosecutor and the parliamentary ombudsman. The Police Board wants the police to guide action on the basis of external assessments.

“The way our activities appear in the eyes of the citizens creates the basis for the exceptionally high confidence of Finns in the police. Trust is the lifeblood of our entire operations, ”says the Chief of Police Sanna Heikinheimo The police board says in a press release.

Ohisalo described the police’s view as “good” and “interesting”. He also thinks that an external evaluator should scrutinize the police.

“The rule of law has established a mechanism for assessing the legality of the actions of public authorities. A legality assessment is now underway not only from the perspectives of the Parliamentary Ombudsman and the Public Prosecutor, these processes need to be looked at. ”

This week, the HS surveyed the views of the parliamentary parties on the activities of the police. You can read them here:

HS surveyed parties’ positions on police use of force: “Spraying seems unreasonable”, “movement has sought provocation”