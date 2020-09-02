On Friday, a train driver discovered an abandoned freezer at the main train station in Heidelberg. Inside were three ampoules with unknown contents – the federal police and explosives experts moved out to the location.

Heidelberg – After a train driver parked his train at Heidelberg Central Station, he made a tour of the vehicle. In doing so, he discovered a forgotten freezer. Inside the freezer were three vials of an unknown liquid. As it turned out later, it was hamster DNA that was intended for a laboratory.

As BW24 * reported, there was a deployment of the police and explosives experts at Heidelberg main station.

The main train station in Heidelberg was originally a terminus. Of the Central Station of the State capital Stuttgart is still a terminus, but the controversial project should make that happen Stuttgart 21 change (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.