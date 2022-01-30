Still in its infancy in Brazil, food irradiation is a type of use of nuclear energy to prolong the shelf life of products. The industries that use it are discreet about the disclosure for fear of polemics against the technology – even if the information of “irradiated food” already appears on the packaging of industrialized products.

Irradiation consists of exposing a product to a controlled dose of ionizing radiation. The technique eliminates microorganisms in food and delays ripening, prolonging the shelf life. In some cases, it even replaces the use of pesticides. “To inhibit the appearance of bean weevils, the lepidopterans, which are those little butterflies that are found in tea, you irradiate, because people used to use pesticides before, and it has a high mutagenic and carcinogenic load”, explains the researcher from the Institute for Energy Research and Nuclear (IPEN) Anna Lucia Villavicencio.

In Brazil, this type of technique is already used in some industries, such as medical equipment and vehicle engine cables. “There is a range of applications for nuclear technology, but there is no industrial plant dedicated to food irradiation in the country”, says the director of Radioprotection and Safety, at the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN).

The use still causes doubts in producers and consumers. The president of the Alexandre de Gusmão Rural and Cultural Association (Arcag), Shoji Saiki, says he has heard about it, but is still afraid of the technique. “I think our biggest doubt is about food safety, we still don’t have an idea of ​​how it could be, if these foods are safe”. Tiago Rusin, who is a researcher on the subject and advisor to the Development Committee of the Brazilian Nuclear Program, says that the technique does not make the product radioactive or contaminated, it is a physical process of ionizing radiation.

Irradiation and covid-19

If irradiation still raises doubts in the food field, in the health area it is already well known. One of the most recent cases of research success was with the coronavirus. The Institute for Energy and Nuclear Research (Ipen), which had already used irradiation to inactivate the dengue virus, managed, together with the Butantan Institute, to use the technique against the covid-19 virus. “Irradiation managed to inactivate the virus, which remained dead, but all its tertiary structure was maintained”, explains Ipen researcher Mônica Mathor. According to the scientist, the organism recognizes the dead virus as foreign, but produces effective antibodies against it.

With that, Ipen and Butantan developed the serum from the blood plasma of horses, where the inactivated virus was injected, which can be used in the treatment of diagnosed patients. The serum is still in the testing phase, but has good prospects. “It can be used mainly in immunosuppressed patients or who have problems in producing antibodies, since the serum contains working antibodies, without needing the time of development of the patient’s immune system”, explains Mônica Mathor.

nuclear submarine

In Iperó, in the interior of São Paulo, the reactor for the first national nuclear-powered submarine is being developed. The technology will allow the vessel to stay submerged for months, only coming to the surface for crew or food supplies. In the case of Brazilian submarines in activity today, between three and four snorkeling operations must be carried out per day. In this type of operation, the submarine remains submerged, at periscope depth, admitting atmospheric air to be able to start the diesel engine-generator sets, which charge the battery.

The reactor will enable greater mobility, with an average speed of up to 35 knots (almost 65 km/h), unlike conventional submarines that have a displacement of 6 knots (more or less 11 km/h). Today, there are 230 ports on the Brazilian coast and 95% of international trade is by sea.

the program episode Reporting Paths This week’s “Nuclear Energy: What is it for?”, talks about these uses of nuclear technology in these and other areas, and also discusses why it generates so much debate. The program airs on Sunday (30), at 8 pm, on TV Brazil.

click here and learn how to tune in TV Brazil by the open channel, pay TV and satellite dish.

Datasheet

Reporting – Tiago Bittencourt

Production – Claiton Freitas and Tiago Bittencourt

Production support – Natalia Neves (RJ)

Film reporting – João Marcos Barbosa (SP) and Sigmar Alves (DF)

Film reporting support – André Pacheco (DF), Eduardo Guimarães (RJ), Manoel Lenaldo (DF) and Rogério Verçosa (DF)

Technical assistance – Caio Manlio (SP), Dailton Matos (DF)

Technical assistance support – Adaroan Barros (RJ), Alexandre Sousa (DF), Jairom Ferreira (DF), José Carlos (DF), Thyago Pignata (DF)

Image editing and finalization – André Eustáquio and Jerson Portela

Text editing – Carina Dourado

Art – Eudes Lins

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

