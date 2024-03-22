Use of language | Teemu Keskisarja called Turku “disabled” and laughed at it – “It's not even the worst”

In the opinion of the Executive Director of the Finnish Developmental Association, MP Teemu Keskisarjan's use of language cannot be considered relevant when it comes to the use of the term disabled.

Congressman Teemu Middle Series (ps) used colorful language in Wednesday's plenary when he described his views on Turku. Among other things, he said that Turku is a “disabled city”.

Keskisarja was born in Helsinki and lives there.

There was an intermediate question under consideration, the subject of which was “the government's regionally discriminatory policy”. With an intermediate question, the center and Liike Nyt challenged the government regional policy. In the discussion, among other things, rail projects such as the western line were sidelined.

“The government's great rail project specifically recognizes regional inequality. It is now being corrected by positive discrimination, positive special treatment. I don't say this in a bad way, but Turku is a disabled city. [Naurua] That's why I give it a disabled place in VR's greenest option”, Keskisarja concluded his speech.

Before that, he had talked about, among other things, that in his opinion the last centuries of Turku culture have been ugly.

“As a background for the discussion, let's understand that after the great fire of 1827, nothing uplifting arose from the ashes. The spiritual currents of Aurajoki stopped and precipitated. Turku became a completely former capital. We know the views today from Turku's disease, from the brutal beauty surgeries of architecture that failed and destroyed the face and body.”

The middle series also highlighted Tampere.

“Tampere is in a class of its own when it comes to writers, ice hockey and rock bands. The Turku identity is not very capable of competing with the natural beauty of Eastern Finland or the enterprising nature of the people of Ostrobothnia.”

Member of Parliament Keskisarijan's entire speech you can find here.

Disabled people's association managing director Janne Juvakan in his opinion, the member of parliament connected the word disabled to a special context.

“What must he have meant by that here? Unfortunately, I often hear the word disabled being used as a barking term. The term is thoughtlessly thrown around on the streets, at school and in the workplace, and it often refers to low intelligence,” Juvakka commented by email.

He states that disabled is a good word in itself and its use also has its place.

“Especially when you want to use it to specify something related to a person: physically disabled, CP disabled and so on. Even then, disability is only one characteristic of a person. It sounds strange that the word disabled is attached to objects, things or, for example, municipalities,” Juvakka writes in his message.

Executive director of the Developmental Disabilities Association Susanna Hintsala also comment on Keskisarijan's word choices by e-mail.

“The use of language cannot be considered factual regarding the use of the term disabled. A member of parliament should not encourage the belittling of disabled people in his speeches, let alone allowing the word disabled to be used as a slang term,” Hintsala writes.

Turku director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies operating at the university Markku Jokisipilä interprets Keskisarija's speech as humorous.

In his opinion, Keskisarija did not use disability as a catchphrase.

“I don't see that here people with disabilities or disability are being talked about in a derogatory way. I wouldn't interpret it so harshly that disabled is used here as a barking term. Keskisarija still clarifies that it means no harm. He doesn't talk about disabled people at all,” says Jokisipilä.

According to him, Keskisarija's speech fits well with the hall etiquette of the parliament.

“Many things have been discussed and argued in Parliament. This is not even the worst.”

According to Jokisipilä, the Keskisarja is a “performance artist of its own” in the plenary sessions, which has developed its own, downright fictional style of speaking.

Jokisipilä sees that Keskisarija refers to the consequences of Turku's disease with disability.

“He creates dramatic tension in the middle stages of his speech about Turku's disease and how the surgeries destroyed the face and body. Local decision-making in Turku has caused injuries in the 1960s and 1980s. He refers to the construction policy in Turku,” says Jokisipilä.

From a political point of view, Jokisipilä thinks that Keskisarija's speech is ambiguous. He himself interprets that Keskisarja shows his support for the so-called one-hour train promoted by the government.

“I assume that he wants to say that the one-hour train is a good and worthwhile project, because the vitality of Turku is not at the level it used to be.”

Middle series has become known for colorful opinions.

Last year he spoke of the students saying that “— loose nails sparkle, fine aftershave smells, false eyelashes flutter. And can you imagine — many poor students have more expensive weaves than a representative of Keskisarija, who earns seven tons a month”.

This drew criticism from the opposition. The students, on the other hand, made a meme out of Keskisarija's speeches. The Irtokynnet (Keskisarja) song became popular on Spotify.

Middle series denied having moralized with false eyelashes.