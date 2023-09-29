CNI survey indicates that penetration of foreign goods in Brazil was lower compared to the previous year

The use of imported products in domestic consumption slowed down in 2022. The variation in the import penetration coefficient, which indicates the parameter, was lower in 2022: it increased by 1.1 percentage points in the period and closed at 25.9%. From 2020 to 2021 the increase was more than twice as high: 2.8 pp

The data comes from the Commercial Opening Coefficients study, prepared by CNI (National Confederation of Industry). Here’s the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

The result of slowdown is explained by the resumption of Brazilian consumption post-pandemic, says the survey. Demands were driven by consumer goods, with emphasis on the clothing and investment sectors.

“This dynamic was influenced by the return to consumption by Brazilians, despite the devaluation of the real and the lag in the response of the quantity imported to the exchange rate”states the study.

On the other hand, the influence of the international market on the Brazilian manufacturing industry has increased. The export coefficient grew 1.7 pp and reached 20.3%. The value exceeds the 18.6% in 2021. The index is used to measure the portion of production destined abroad.

The indicator increased due to the increase in the number of exports in 2022. The trade balance, for example, closed the year with a positive balance of R$62.3 billion. The number was a record at the time.

“The results […] reinforce the relevance of exports and international trade as a whole for increasing the competitiveness of Brazilian industry and for resuming the country’s economic growth”says the CNI International Trade and Integration Manager, Constanza Negri, in a press release. Here’s the complete (PDF – 359 kB).

When analyzing by sector, the most relevant increases in the export coefficient were:

smoke: positive variation of 10.2 pp;

cellulose and paper: 6.4pp;

wood: 3.2pp;

wood, cork, straw and basketry products: 2.2pp;

auto-vehicles: 3.3pp;

parts, pieces and accessories for motor vehicles: 1.3pp;

foods: 2.7pp

Below, the most relevant falls: