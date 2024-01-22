Number of device users rose from 500 thousand to 2.9 million, according to research

The number of electronic cigarette smokers grew 600% from 2018 to 2023. According to research by Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Strategic Consulting), the number increased from 500 thousand to 2.9 million last year. Here's the complete of the survey (PDF – 253 kB).

The incidence of electronic cigarettes is highest in Paraná (4.5%), Mato Grosso do Sul (4%) and the Federal District (3.7%). The first 2 states border Paraguay – where a large volume of smuggled products comes from.

Paraná is also the State with the highest number of electronic cigarettes confiscated from 2019 to 2023, with 1.4 million devices, according to data from the Federal Revenue Service. Mato Grosso do Sul, again, is in 2nd place, with 603 thousand.

According to the Ipec survey, the number of people who know about electronic cigarettes in Brazil went from 52% in 2019 to 87% in 2023. The percentage is lower than in 2022, when 89% of those interviewed said they knew what the devices were about. .

The number of conventional cigarette smokers who have tried electronic cigarettes has also increased. In 2019, the percentage was 16%, it went to 20% in 2020 and in 2021, to 25% in 2022 and reached 29% in 2023.

SALE IS PROHIBITED

The sale of electronic cigarettes is prohibited in the country by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) since 2009. On December 5, 2023, the agency opened an online public consultation on maintaining the ban on electronic smoking devices.

In 2022, the agency had already met to reevaluate the topic. Unanimously, the ban was maintained, but the discussion continued. Anyone can give their opinion on the matter at agency website. The deadline to participate is February 9, 2024.

HOW THE DEVICES WORK

There are different types of electronic cigarettes available on the illegal market today. The most common is the vaporizer, a device that allows the inhalation of flavored water vapor and nicotine – one of the substances present in conventional cigarettes that causes chemical dependence. There are also devices that heat tobacco without burning it.

The average price is R$150. On illegal resale sites and in physical stores, however, it is possible to find models that cost more than R$700.

DISCUSSION IN CONGRESS

In the National Congress, there is a bill (PL 5,008 of 2023) that proposes rules for the sale of electronic cigarettes in the country. The text was written by the senator Soraya Thronicke (Podemos-MS) and is being processed in the Federal Senate.

In justifying the project, the senator stated that “the growing use of electronic cigarettes has occurred despite any regulation” It is “without any guidance or protection from the State”. She therefore advocates that advertising and sales be regulated and the product taxed.

“By regulating the sale and access to electronic cigarettes, we not only reduce the chances that these products reach more vulnerable audiences, but we can also contribute to the financing of public policies aimed at controlling tobacco use, through tax collection”wrote Soraya Thronicke.

METHODOLOGY

Ipec carried out 51,575 interviews with people aged 18 years and 7 months to 64 years in all Brazilian regions. The survey was carried out through face-to-face interviews in urban areas of municipalities with a population above 20,000 inhabitants from July to October 2023.