Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/17/2024 – 21:47

The Senate Plenary approved this Wednesday, the 17th, the bill that allows the use of cultural vouchers for sports activities. The text will now be sent for presidential approval.

The proposal amends Law 12,761/2012, which created the Workers’ Culture Program and the culture voucher in 2012. Currently, citizens who receive up to five minimum wages can use the benefit in the monthly amount of R$50 to go to events related to visual arts, performing arts, audiovisual, literature, music and cultural heritage.

If sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the incentive will include the possibility of using it to go to sporting events.

For the bill’s rapporteur, Senator Carlos Portinho (PL-RJ), the change will benefit people who live in small towns, in addition to fostering a good environment for sports. He explains that these events have aspects beyond competitiveness, such as the fan experience.

“Only those who occupy a seat in the stands can define the depth of the cultural-artistic-sporting experience lived, in the quality and sensitivity of being an observer”, argues Portinho.

Until 2017, companies were tax-incentivized to purchase the benefits. Those that adopted the measure would have the amount invested deducted from their income tax. Despite the end of the incentive, the program remains.