The United States recorded a tragic record last year, in the final stretch of Joe Biden's government before the new presidential elections in November: an increase in abortions caused by the use of pills.

A study published in the respected magazine JAMA Network Open (Journal of the American Medical Association) reveals an increase in cases of abortions carried out by American women using pills to terminate the pregnancy.

The number of abortions involving medication has increased from 53% to 63% since the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade of 1973, which recognized a woman's constitutional right to abortion and legalized it throughout the country. This represents approximately 642 thousand medical abortions performed among 1 million cases within the health system.

Between 2016 and 2021, during the Democratic administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, respectively, the federal agency Food and Drug Administrationpart of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, eliminated a series of restrictions that controlled the use of Mifepristone, the pill most used in medical abortions in the country and which was under debate in the Supreme Court, this Tuesday (26) .

Among the most recent measures approved by the agency is to make it easier to obtain the medicine by mail after a brief virtual or telephone interview with a remote “supplier”.

Actions to facilitate abortion by the public administration mobilized a group of Texas doctors and pro-life activists, who presented a legal challenge to the new FDA rules in the 5th circuit court, where it was partially ruled in favor of the filed request, maintaining that the federal agency acted illegally by lowering its safety standards for access to the pill.

In April last year, a district judge in Texas had ordered the FDA (a body similar to Anvisa) to withdraw the health authorization for Mifepristone. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the drug to continue being sold but stipulated that access to it must be limited. Now, the Supreme Court is analyzing the case at the highest court, but the decision should only be announced at the end of June, according to the American press.

Mifepristone had its initial approval by the federal agency in 2000. According to the portal National Review, the decision was dubiously based on the notion that pregnancy should be labeled as a “serious and life-threatening illness” under rules designed to expedite the admission of medications for this purpose. At the time, the FDA imposed numerous safety precautions to “protect” women from the risks of the pill.

However, in 2016, the agency arbitrarily abandoned much of this caution, increasing the release of the abortion medication from seven to ten weeks of pregnancy. In addition, it now allows use without a medical prescription, making it possible to obtain a prescription by consulting other health professionals.

The FDA's new rules also freed doctors from reporting complications related to the pill, eliminating an essential data source for judging the drug's safety.

Activists at the annual March for Life, in Washington DC, USA, in January | EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER

In 2021, the agency used the pandemic as an excuse to expedite the deregulation of the abortion pill, permanently removing requirements for in-person distribution of the medication and allowing mail-in abortions. However, at no point was he able to point to scientific evidence that independently supported his decision.

The FDA also directly violated a federal law that prohibits the mailing of any “article or thing designed, adapted, or intended to produce an abortion.”

Joe Biden's administration has been a strong ally in defending abortion in the country, a theme that is very present in his campaign for re-election. So much so that the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, has embarked on a national “tour”, which began in January this year, to defend the abortion issue.

Her most recent trip, to Minnesota last week, marked an unprecedented – and tragic – event at the White House: she became the first in office to visit an abortion clinic, which was already in her plans during the months she was on the road. the country. Harris passed through Wisconsin, California, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

During her travels, the vice president took the opportunity to claim that there is a “health crisis” happening in American states after the fall of Roe vs. Wade.

Release of sale to pharmacies

With changes to FDA regulations, supported by Joe Biden's Democratic administration, large pharmacies that request certification will also be able to offer the pill. In early March, CVS and Walgreens, two large drugstores in the country, announced that they would begin selling Mifepristone in some states.

According to the information released, CVS will make the pill available in all of its pharmacies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island later this month, while Walgreens will sell it in a small number of stores in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, according to reported the newspaper New York Times.