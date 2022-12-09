In the US, anyone who pays accumulated debts on time earns points, which form a sort of financial portrait of the account holder

The youngest congressman in the history of the United States of America, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, 25-year-old Democrat, made the “news” again.

This time, however, it is a less important reason than the fight against climate changeabortion rights and gun control with which he won the Orlando area seat: he was denied a rental apartment in Washington because it has not provided sufficient guarantees to pay the fee.

Frost, the first “Gen Z” elected Democrat in Florida, worked for Uberwhose salary did not allow him to accumulate savings, therefore “points” for his resume as a person capable of paying off debts.

Indeed, in the United States, the “credit” is very important: whoever pays accumulated debts punctually by credit card or in any other way earns points, which form a sort of financial portrait of the account holder. Frost said the landlord he contacted considered his “insufficient”. “credit score” accumulated: at first he said it would be fine, but then he didn’t give him the apartment.

A social justice activist, Frost is a former member of March For Our Livesthe movement calling for tighter gun controls born after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed and several others were injured.

The future MP explained that he turned to politics after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, in which 27 victims were killed, including 20 children aged 6 to 7 years. I entered politics, he said he, why “I didn’t want to be shot at school”.

