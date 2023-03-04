Tokyo. After passing academic exams and writing press articles, the ChatGPT artificial intelligence system entered the world of manga thanks to an experiment by the author of “One Piece”, the Japanese Eiichiro Oda.

The author of this world-renowned manga, with more than 500 million copies sold, admitted that he was confronted with blank page syndrome last month.

“Hello. I’m the author. I can’t find a plot for ‘One Piece’ next week. Could you imagine one? A very good one please,” Eiichiro Oda asked ChatGPT, according to a video posted by his team on Twitter.

In just a few seconds, the show concocted a story in which the heroes make new friends and fight new enemies. He tried to sell the story to the author, but the author rejected it: “Sorry, it’s boring,” he wrote, demanding a better idea.

ChatGPT then proposed a new plot, in which an alien joins forces with “One Piece” characters and their hero Luffy to fight a witch and rebuild their home planet destroyed by an evil spaceship.

“Thank you, that’s what I’ll draw,” replied Eiichiro Oda, hinting that the next episode of the saga would be based on this new plot.

“One Piece” is the name of a legendary treasure that all pirates in the imaginary world of the series have been eagerly seeking for a quarter of a century.

The first volume was published in 1997, and the author, Eiichiro Oda (48 years old) has already drawn more than a hundred, without the passion of his fans having given an iota.

The Netflix platform, with more than 200 million subscribers worldwide, is preparing an adaptation.