The main period of the exam in 2021 will begin on the last day of spring with exams in geography, literature and chemistry. The draft timetable for the exam was published on Tuesday Rospotrebnadzor…

The Russian language exam will take two days – June 3 and 4. On June 7, it is planned to conduct tests in profile mathematics, on June 11 – in history and physics, on the 15th – in social studies, on June 18 – in biology and the written part of the Unified State Exam in foreign languages. The oral part of the exam in foreign languages ​​is to be held on June 21 and 22. And on June 24 and 25, the Unified State Exam in Informatics will be held.

Earlier it was reported that graduates of Russian educational institutions will be able to request an electronic copy of the certificate. Within three calendar days after receiving the appropriate request, it will be sent to the e-mail specified by the graduate. In this case, the original document will be kept in the personal file of the former student until he claims it. The decision to provide digital copies of certificates was made against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.