Hawaii – The devastation of the fires in Lahaina, on the island of Maui (photo Lapresse)

Usa: Hawaii fires, 80 dead

The death toll from the Hawaii fires still rises. The authorities of the island of Maui, reports CNN, report 80 dead. Firefighters continue to work, they confirm, in Lahaina and other areas of the island.

Use: Hawaii fires, another area evacuated

There is no respite on the island of Maui, Hawaii. According to CNN, the Kaanapali area is being evacuated due to a fire. The Maui police reiterated that the priority is “the safety of the community and the first responders”. Kaanapali is located north of Lahaina, ravaged by flames. To date, the balance speaks of 67 confirmed deaths.

Hawaii: investigation into fire management opened by authorities

Hawaii prosecutors have announced the opening of an investigation into how authorities handled the devastating fires. Attorney General Anne Lopez will conduct a “comprehensive analysis” of decisions made by officials in response to the wildfires, which killed at least 67 people on Maui, her office announced Friday afternoon, CNN reports. “My department is committed to understanding the decisions made before and during the fires and sharing the findings,” Lopez said in a statement. “As we continue to support all aspects of the ongoing relief effort, now is the time to begin this understanding work.”

