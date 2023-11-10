Nazia would have contacted Saman Abbas’ brother to convince him not to speak: the words of the lawyer Barbara Iannuccelli

The brother of Saman Abbas he continues to speak in the courtroom during the hearings in the trial for his sister’s crime. The case of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl who did not want to accept the arranged marriage marked the Italian news.

The boy said he was tired of living in terror, he confessed that he hadn’t spoken so far out of fear end up the same way by Saman Abbas. The Reggio Emilia court ruled that his statements in the trial cannot be used, since the boy should have been one of the suspects. Now, however, his words have an important weight in the trial, Saman Abbas’ brother no longer speaks as a witness, but rather as a suspect.

The lawyer Iannuccelli, civil party, explained how the mother Nazia behaved with the boy, exactly as she had done with Saman. She would have used thefilial love with both. The Penelope association has always described Nazia as the one who made her daughter fall into the planned trap from the family. She had promised her that she would help her if she returned home. She helped him get her documents back, so that she could do what she wanted and finally be free.

Saman Abbas trusted that woman, her mother, as the conversations prove. However, she never left that house. The 18-year-old Pakistani passed away in 2021 and was found lifeless after a year and a half, buried near an old farmhouse in Novellara. In a spot not far from what was her family home.

The autopsy determined that she died mechanical asphyxia from strangulation.

Saman Abbas’ mother allegedly tried to influence her son

Nazia behaves with her son as she did with Saman. She uses filial love towards the boy to convince him not to speak and to make him say that they are all innocent. When the questions about Nazia started, he didn’t respond right away. He had long silences and moments of emotion. Yet he said Saman was picked up by her two cousins ​​and her uncle, while her parents watched. So you didn’t exclude her from the crime scene.

The lawyer then explained that Nazia, the only one still at large, has contacted his son through the WhatsApp number of a cousin, called Maria. But she was the one talking. All the conversations were translated and inserted into a report.