Use elusive, but the Italian stock market skyrockets with Iveco, Saipem and…

Iveco, Saipem and Leonardo make the FTSE Mib fly, outperforming for the third year in a row

Although the pan-European Stoxx 600 has not outperformed its US counterpart S&P 500 for several years, local realities have been telling a different story. For example, the FTSE MIB is experiencing its third consecutive year of outperformance, showing a unique performance among the main European markets.

This happens despite the premium differential between dividends and buybackswith Italy more oriented towards dividends and large US companies towards buybacks, which penalizes dividends in the unadjusted price comparison.

The purchases do not stop only at the banking sector but involve various sectors. In particular, we find ourselves leading the increases in Piazza Affari Iveco, thanks to a notable progress of over 72%, supported by excellent quarterly performances, dividends and buybacks. And all seasoned with sales and rumors of interest on the part of Leonardo for the Defense division. The same company is also reporting its best quarterly performance ever since its recent listing.

It follows in this ranking Leonardowhich stands out for a growth of over 54% (fourth consecutive year on the rise), which finds in the strong cold winds of war the strength to continue running, despite an assessment that sees its ratio Earnings Price NTM of the last 10 years at the 91st percentile and that P/S at its all-time high. Bronze medal finally for Saipemwhich leaves the losses behind and returns to profit for 179 million euros, restoring the dividend for 2025.

Yesterday however, despite the FTSE MIBUS stock indices recorded a trend reversal, closing in negative territory. Nvidia fell more than -2%, causing a collapse in chip stocks that weighed on the entire market. US economic news on Tuesday was mixed for stocks.

On the one hand, new orders for capital goods increased more than expected in February, suggesting resilience in economic activity. On the other hand, the US consumer confidence index fell, signaling uncertainty among consumers. In particular, the consumer confidence it came in at 104.7, below expectations of 107.0.

Although assessments of the current situation have increased, the expectations component has weakened. However, new orders placed at US durable goods factories rose in February for the first time in 3 months, indicating some optimism from businesses about the direction of the economy.

Yesterday in the United States, the Baltimore bridge collapse generated greater uncertainty on the container market, which was gradually correcting after the sharp increases triggered by the Houthi terrorist attacks. If US ports had reported a smaller impact from the event (with the greatest increases in prices at European ports), the Baltimore stop could now generate new pressure, recalling the already difficulties of the Panama Canal.

The catastrophic consequences are set to continue for weeks. Key sectors such as coal, automobile (with particular reference to Ford Motors And General Motors), timber and gypsum risk being the main victims of this situation.

*Gabriel Debach, Italian market analyst at e-Toro