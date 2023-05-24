Use, DeSantis’ strategy to defeat Trump through social media

The Presidential Elections Usa are approaching and you can no longer waste time. As Ron DeSantis decided to release reserves and officially launch the challenge a Trump in the ranks of the Republicans. The governor of Florida, however, decided to make use of to beat the tycoon a special ally and very influential, he is the patron of Tesla Elon Musk. Indeed, De Santis will announce his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential elections in a chat on Twitter together with the managing director of the platform. The news was confirmed by DeSantis staff.

“At the moment I’m not going to endorse no candidate specifically, but I’m interested in that Twitter be sort of town square“said Musk. Still, he is launching a candidate on his platform, for the DeSantis team this is a clear message support for the party’s rising star. DeSantis was reelected governor of Florida for a second term last November. His profile on the rise between Republicans and yours fundraising skills make him arguably Donald Trump’s main opponent for the Republican nomination.

