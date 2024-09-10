In order to improve the operation and speed up the processing of appointment requests, the CBP One app of Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) It is subject to various updatesand recently A user shared a video on social media explaining the positive points of the new renovation.

Every day, thousands of migrants are received at CBP-authorized ports of entry after processing their Appointment requests through the CBP One appwhich allows you to send information in advance and carry out a registry that facilitates the process of entering the United Statesalthough not all are admitted.

“Today is Monday, September 9th and A new update has already arrived; version 2.68“, he said at the beginning of the video shared on his Tik Tok account called @loscaminantesdebarinas. Then, the user recommended his followers to update the application whenever a new version is available, and commented: “Know guys that every time an update happens, Something is always changing in the system, everything is improving, so you have to be aware.“.

Along those lines, the user warned his followers to avoid scams and referred to the new points of the update. “This update is not like the other one, in this new update the process could be carried out smoothly on most phones. Something always changes, They are improving the system to avoid cheating and to prevent more people from being scammed.“, he said.

Video details on the new CBP One update

Below the video, among the comments, one netizen asked the user about the changes in the appointment request processes with the new update.Every time there is an update, What I see is that new registrations come out faster“, held.

Likewise, various comments pointed to the difficulty in downloading the update, to which the user assured that the process is simple and the only thing that All you have to do to have the new version of CBP One on your cell phone is to go to the App Store or Google Play.