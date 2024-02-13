













This story, which comes from Reddit, was shared by user khavakri. In the image that accompanies this note you can read the phrase 'Be My Valentine?' (Will you be my Valentino(a)?) and many people loved it.

khavakri also added 'He said, 'I even added Asty's daggers, so that's like it helped!''. That is precisely what can be seen in the screenshot of Baldur's Gate 3since the letters are made up of weapons discarded by the other player.

As some point out, it must have taken this person his time to put together this message in the Larian Studios game, which has a large community and is very popular.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

In another message, Khavakri commented that her boyfriend insisted over and over again that she play Baldur's Gate 3. The idea was for him to see said image, whose question mark is formed with potions to revitalize health.

Those who have seen this screenshot highlighted how romantic this gesture was and how much attention her boyfriend gave her. There was no shortage of people who asked how it is possible to recreate something like this in order to imitate it.

Baldur's Gate 3 It is a video game that includes various options in terms of romance. That aspect is very well taken care of by Larian Studios.

This is something that has to do with the story behind each character as well as their personalities.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

But one of the players decided to take advantage of the items inside the video game to show something completely original. Perhaps an option should be added to make this type of gesture easier.

