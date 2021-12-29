Alexa do you have a “challenge” for me? “Insert a phone charger about halfway into a wall socket, then tap the exposed poles with a coin.”

It is not clear why Alexa, the voice assistant of Amazon, has chosen this challenge to propose to his interlocutor, but he did it. On the other side there was one girl 10 years old and luckily there was also the mother who prevented the accident. The woman told what happened on Twitter and Amazon later updated the software and “fixed the error”.

It happened in the state of New York, in use. “The Penny Challenge is, unfortunately, a rather popular activity in the United States. It started circulating on social networks about a year ago: if metal comes into contact with electricity it can cause electric shocks, fires and other damage. Amazon said in a note addressed to the Bbc that “customer trust is at the heart of everything we do and Alexa is designed to deliver accurate, relevant and useful information to customers.”