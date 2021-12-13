In Switzerland’s largest city, Zurich, it can happen to see some supercars out and about during the Christmas holidays. But it is very rare to see one with a Christmas tree on the roof. A reader of the newspaper 20 Minuten has published the photo you see on the cover, showing precisely a McLaren transformed by the owners into any sedan, with conspicuous bag supplied on the upper part.

The McLaren, a 570S with a rear wing judging by the pictures, isn’t exactly the everyday shopping car, not the supermarket, the DIY store, or the furniture store. However, with a little imagination and some kind of tying, the Zurich car showed its moving skills in local traffic with a nice Christmas tree still to decorate and transport home.

Here the ‘grits’ begin: according to the Swiss Highway Code, and also according to the most common logic, without a roof rack it would not be possible to transport a Christmas tree. As a result, the car is in contravention. In case of incorrect transport of the Christmas tree you risk a fine of several hundred francs, so it is certainly not a problem for those who own a McLaren. However, this type of transport endangers the safety of others, precisely because the car is not suitable.

The car, already on its own, attracts attention. But so it was the best: all the attention of passers-by and traffic fell on her. And for those who already envision tremendous damage to the bodywork, well, the driver has decided to put a blanket under the tree. The driver may have been inspired by the actor Keanu Reeves, which a decade ago astonished all of Hollywood by carrying a Christmas tree, in much the same condition as the Zurich McLaren, in its 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera. Exactly: it takes all the Matrix strangeness to assign to certain supercars. such out of the ordinary tasks!