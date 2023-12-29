Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 14:00

São Paulo, 29 – United States exporters reported sales of 268.5 thousand tons of soybean meal from the 2023/24 harvest in the week ending December 21, the country's Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Friday. The volume represents an increase of 82% compared to the previous week and 66% compared to the average of the previous four weeks.

The main buyers were Mexico (74.6 thousand t), Colombia (57 thousand t), Vietnam (55.9 thousand t), Morocco (34.5 thousand t) and Venezuela (25.7 thousand t), which compensated for cancellations made by undisclosed destinations (35.4 thousand t), Panama (8.7 thousand t), South Korea (200 t) and Ecuador (100 t).

For the 2024/25 commercial year, sales of 100 tonnes were reported to Canada.

The total sold was above analysts' estimates, which ranged from sales of 100 thousand tons to 250 thousand tons.

Shipments during the week totaled 296 thousand tons, an increase of 14% compared to the previous week, but a drop of 3% from the average of the previous four weeks. The main destinations were Vietnam (59.2 thousand t), Ecuador (51.5 thousand t), Philippines (49.1 thousand t), Mexico (43.4 thousand t) and Venezuela (25.7 thousand t).