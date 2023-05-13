São Paulo, 12th – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its forecast for the soybean harvest in Brazil in 2022/23, from 154 million to 155 million tons. Analysts consulted by Wall Street Journal expected an increase to 154.6 million tons.

The information is from the monthly supply and demand report for May, released this Friday, 12.

The forecast for exports was raised from 92.70 million to 93 million tons. For 2023/24, the USDA projected a harvest of 163 million tons and shipments of 96.50 million tons.

As for corn, the USDA raised its estimate for production in Brazil in 2022/23 from 125 million to 130 million tons, while the market expected 125.9 million tons. The expectation of exports was increased from 50 million to 53 million tons. The projection for 2022/23 is for a harvest of 129 million tons and shipments of 55 million tons.

The forecast for the soybean crop in Argentina in 2022/23 was maintained at 27 million tons, compared to analysts’ expectations of 24.4 million tons. The forecast for exports was cut from 3.40 million to 3.30 million tons. For 2023/24, the USDA has estimated a crop of 48 million tons.

For Argentine corn in 2022/23, the USDA maintained its production estimate at 37 million tons and exports at 25 million tons. Analysts had expected a cut in production to 35 million tonnes. For 2022/23, the USDA has estimated production and shipments of 54 million and 40.5 million tons, respectively.

(With information from Dow Jones Newswires)