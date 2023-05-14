He USDA released this report, which is one of the most important of the year because for the first time the projections of the agricultural year 2023 – 2024 It is planting in the northern hemisphere and that will be sown in the coming months in the southern hemisphere and which officially begins in September. This particular report is highly anticipated by the market in order to take positions with a view to risk management regarding the future.

In a first reaction of the market after knowing the report May and July corn futures rose moderately that correspond to the current agricultural year 2022 – 2023, which are the reference months that serve as the basis for calculating the price of corn in Sinaloa.

This medium-term report was bearish for the new corn crop due to higher production in the United States and Argentina and bullish for the new wheat crop. He was also bearish for soybeans.

In corn, the current world harvest 2022 – 2023 was reduced by falls in the production of the United States and Argentina. The general panorama for 2023 – 2024 is of more supply and also of more consumption for the lower price that is expected. The production of the United States would increase from 348.76 million tons in the current agricultural year to 387.75 million tons, which is a record in 2022 – 2023, if the projections of greater planted area and projected yield materialize. As a result of supply and demand, the United States and the world would have higher inventories than last year, which translates into a projected average annual producer price of $188.96 per ton with a drop of $70.87 per ton with respect to of the 259.83 dollars per ton of the previous year.

In wheat the resulting final inventory in the United States will be the lowest in the last 16 years due to the low production of durum winter wheat (HRW) that was greatly affected by drought and this factor was decisive in determining the effect of the report. Total projected US wheat production of 45.15 million tons will be higher than last year due to more acreage. Higher internal consumption is projected due to greater fodder use and less export. In the rest of the world, a higher production of the order of 789.76 million tons is expected, due to increases in Canada, the European Union and Argentina, which will offset forecast falls in Russia, Ukraine and Australia, but higher consumption is also expected, which will result in a ending inventory drop. The USDA, despite the lower final projected inventory, reduced its average annual producer price estimate to 293.95 dollars per ton.

Also in the report projections of sorghum production and consumption were made in which the USDA projects a drop in average US producer price from 271.64 dollars per ton in the 2022 – 2023 agricultural year to 188.95 dollars per ton in 2023 – 2024 due to higher resulting supply and consequently higher final inventory.

The WASDE price projections for the 2023-2024 agricultural cycle are downward for practically all basic grains. This should put us on alert, since it highlights the need to implement compensatory public policies for the commercialization of these grains in Mexico, since the beginning of a period of prices with low levels is clearly noticeable.

