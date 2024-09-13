São Paulo, September 12 – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) maintained its estimate for soybean production in Brazil in the 2024/25 season. In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA estimated the harvest at 169 million tons. The export forecast was maintained at 105 million tons.

Brazilian corn production in 2024/25 was maintained at 127 million tons, while the shipment estimate also remained unchanged, at 49 million tons.

As for the Argentine soybean harvest, the projection was maintained at 51 million tons.

The expectation for corn production in Argentina in 2024/25 remained unchanged at 51 million tons. The shipment forecast was maintained at 36 million tons.



