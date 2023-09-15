The dietary needs of people with food allergies, particularly to gluten, has led to the proliferation of products designed specifically for this consumer group, as the issue is no laughing matter and could have severe repercussions if ignored. In that sense, There’s a warning about a popular Costco product.

Although the availability of these products has provided broader options for those suffering from gluten allergies, it is essential that consumers continue to be vigilant and aware of food labels to avoid potential health complications.

Recently, The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued an important warning aimed at people sensitive to gluten with respect to a widely distributed food product. This is the Kirkland Signature brand chicken tortilla soup, owned by the Costco store chain, which has been the subject of an alert due to an error in its labeling.

After a thorough investigation of the product, which is commonly sold in Costco stores, it was determined that, despite the information on the label, the soup contains gluten, which could cause adverse reactions in those who suffer from gluten intolerance or allergy. .

The USDA has identified that This problem originated from an error in the product labeling.and consequently, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) strongly advises consumers who frequently purchase this soup at Costco to refrain from purchasing it if they have any gluten sensitivity.

FSIS shows concern and issues recommendations

In an official statement, FSIS expressed concern about the possibility that some of this soup products may be found in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers and urges those who have purchased this product not to consume it. They should dispose of it properly or return it to the place of purchase.

It is important to clarify that, to date, Kirkland Signature Chicken Tortilla Soup has not been removed from Costco stores. The warning issued by the USDA refers exclusively to public health concerns, as the product is not currently available in stores.

To identify affected products, The expiration date on the packaging must be verified, which indicates November 23, 2023and the corresponding lot, which is number 1394066. These products were distributed in Costco stores in the following states:

California

Idaho

Mountain

Snowfall

Oregon

Utah

Washington

This is the production of torilla soup that should not be consumed

The chicken tortilla soup in question was produced on July 26 and, according to the USDA, subjected to laboratory tests that confirmed the presence of gluten. As soon as the manufacturer identified the error, he contacted the relevant authorities to address the situation and take corrective action.

So far, there have been no reports of people experiencing health complications due to consuming this soup. However, if someone has ingested the product and is experiencing discomfort, the USDA strongly recommends contacting your healthcare provider.

In summary, this USDA warning highlights the importance of continued vigilance by consumers and the need to follow guidelines provided by health authorities to ensure food safety, especially for those who have food allergies or intolerances. Costco is cooperating fully with the investigations and taking the necessary measures to address this problem.