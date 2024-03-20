São Paulo, 20 – United States exporters reported sales of 120 thousand tons of soybeans from the 2024/25 commercial year to undisclosed destinations, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Wednesday, 20th. The 2023/24 marketing year began on September 1, 2023, while the 2024/25 season begins in September 2024. U.S. exporters are required to report any sales of 100,000 tons or more of a commodity made in a single day or sales of 200 thousand tons or more to the same destination until the next day.



#USDA #exporters #report #sales #thousand #tons #soybeans #undisclosed #destinations