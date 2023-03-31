(Reuters) – U.S. farmers are expected to plant 92 million acres this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimated on Friday, with a projection that beats market expectations and the 88.579 million acres cultivated in 2022.

Analysts heard in a Reuters survey estimated the planting of the cereal at 90.88 million acres.

The soybean area was projected at 87.5 million acres by the USDA, versus 88.242 million in analysts’ expectations and 87.45 million a year earlier.

Wheat plantings are also expected to increase to 49.855 million acres from 45.738 million in 2022, amid considerable expansion in winter wheat acreage, the USDA said in its annual planting prospects report.

In a quarterly report on grain inventories also released on Friday, the agency said US wheat inventories on March 1 were the tightest in 15 years.

According to the USDA, wheat inventories were at 946 million bushels, against 934 million in market expectations and 1.03 billion bushels on March 1 last year.

US corn stocks hit a nine-year low and soybean stocks were at their lowest in two years.

The volume of corn stored on and off farms reached 7.4 billion bushels, versus analysts’ forecast of 7.47 billion and 7.758 billion a year earlier.

In the case of soybeans, stocks were at 1.685 billion bushels, while market expectations pointed to 1.742 billion. In the same period of 2022, the oilseed volume stored was 1.931 billion bushels.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)