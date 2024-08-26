CBecoming an American citizen gives you a number of rights and obligations which include serving as a jury member, having a U.S. passport, holding positions in the federal government, helping their immediate family members enter the country, participating in grants and scholarships, voting, among others, for them. This is a process that is increasingly sought after by migrants and, surprisingly, by one sector in particular.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), presented its statistics corresponding to fiscal year 2023 according to which Most of the people who applied for citizenship were women.

The agency highlighted the fact in the framework of the Women’s Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 in commemoration of the day when, in 1920, women were authorized to obtain the right to vote. In detail, according to Uscis, During fiscal year 2023, of the total percentage of persons who obtained citizenship through naturalization, 54.7 percent were womencompared to 45.3 percent of men.

They also noted that More than 39 percent of those who received that status were between 30 and 44 years old.In this regard, the average age of the new citizens was 41 years, although they also highlighted that 37 people were 100 years old or older.

To obtain U.S. citizenship you must attend a naturalization ceremony.

What citizenship do most people seek US citizenship of?

Uscis recalled that In order to carry out the naturalization process, a person must complete the N-400 form and meet the requirements such as having spent at least five years as a legal permanent resident, that is, with a green card, in addition to meeting other criteria such as demonstrating residence in the United States for a specific time and not having a criminal record.

Regarding the nationalities most seeking to become Americans, They detailed that in 2023 the country welcomed 878,500 new citizens, most of whom belonged to the following countries:

Mexico: 12.7 percent

India: 6.7 percent

Philippines: 5.1 percent

Dominican Republic: 4 percent

Cuba: 3.8 percent

In turn, Most of the people who carried out this procedure indicated their residence in CaliforniaTexas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington.