With the intention of improving its ability to respond to refugee applications, as well as helping people reunite with their families already in the United States, The Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced that it will reopen its international office located in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The Tegucigalpa field office is located within the United States Embassy in Honduras. Through this headquarters, Uscis personnel will be responsible for receiving and processing requests from the agency that currently manages the consular section of the Department of State, which includes interviews and processing of the I-730 form or Petition for Refugee-Asylee Relative, fingerprinting for nonimmigrant status processing and nonimmigrant status petitions. Likewise, those interested in the area will be able to visit the offices to verify their documents and attend interviews.

Likewise, the US authorities mentioned that The reopening of the office in Honduras is part of the efforts to restore its presence outside the North American country and thus improve your response times. “USCIS is dedicated to justice, integrity and respect for all we serve, and our renewed presence in Honduras is part of an effort to expand presence outside the United States to support that mission more effectively,” said the director of the entity, Ur M. Jaddou.

Tegucigalpa will have a USCIS office. Photo:iStock Share

Services at the Tegucigalpa office are available by appointment only, More information about the available procedures can be found through the official Uscis website. But it is not the only headquarters outside the United States of this agency.

Where is there an USCIS office outside the United States?

Uscis explained that with the opening of the Local Office in Tegucigalpa there are already nine international headquartersthe rest are located in: