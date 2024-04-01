The Tegucigalpa field office is located within the United States Embassy in Honduras. Through this headquarters, Uscis personnel will be responsible for receiving and processing requests from the agency that currently manages the consular section of the Department of State, which includes interviews and processing of the I-730 form or Petition for Refugee-Asylee Relative, fingerprinting for nonimmigrant status processing and nonimmigrant status petitions. Likewise, those interested in the area will be able to visit the offices to verify their documents and attend interviews.
Services at the Tegucigalpa office are available by appointment only, More information about the available procedures can be found through the official Uscis website. But it is not the only headquarters outside the United States of this agency.
Where is there an USCIS office outside the United States?
Uscis explained that with the opening of the Local Office in Tegucigalpa there are already nine international headquartersthe rest are located in:
- Beijing, China.
- Guangzhou, China.
- Guatemala City, Guatemala.
- Havana Cuba.
- Mexico City, Mexico.
- Nairobi, Kenya.
- New Delhi, India.
- San Salvador, El Salvador.
