The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) warned through a statement that has filled the quota of petitions for H-2B visas, that is, those intended for temporary non-agricultural workers. He explained that September 18 was the last day on which new requests were received. of permits that requested a start date in employment prior to April 1, 2025. For this reason, they warned those interested that they will reject all new applications.

The entity recalled that companies resort to the H-2B visa program so that foreign workers can temporarily enter the United States through a job offer.

Nevertheless, Congress set the maximum number of such permits at 66,000 per fiscal year. The number is split into two parts. 33,000 are awarded to applicants who begin work in the first half of the fiscal year, i.e. between October 1 and March 31, and the remaining 33,000, plus any amount not used in the previous period, are designated to workers who will begin employment in the second half of the fiscal year, i.e. between April 1 and September 30.

In what cases can H-2B visas continue to be requested from Uscis?

Uscis stressed that will reject all new H-2B visa petitions for non-agricultural temporary workers who are subject to the maximum regulatory amount. However, he recalled that some cases are exemptFor example: