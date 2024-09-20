According to the criteria of
The entity recalled that companies resort to the H-2B visa program so that foreign workers can temporarily enter the United States through a job offer.
Nevertheless, Congress set the maximum number of such permits at 66,000 per fiscal year. The number is split into two parts. 33,000 are awarded to applicants who begin work in the first half of the fiscal year, i.e. between October 1 and March 31, and the remaining 33,000, plus any amount not used in the previous period, are designated to workers who will begin employment in the second half of the fiscal year, i.e. between April 1 and September 30.
In what cases can H-2B visas continue to be requested from Uscis?
Uscis stressed that will reject all new H-2B visa petitions for non-agricultural temporary workers who are subject to the maximum regulatory amount. However, he recalled that some cases are exemptFor example:
- Current H-2B visa workers requesting an extension of their stay, a change in their employer, or a change in the terms and conditions of their employment.
- Fish roe processing processors, technicians and supervisors.
- Employees who perform work or services in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and/or Guam, between November 28, 2009, and December 31, 2029.
#Uscis #longer #accept #visa #application #remainder
Leave a Reply