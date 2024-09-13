According to the criteria of
Similarly, the agency that handles the cases of all immigrants who need to obtain a document to legally remain in the United States confirmed that The CSC has three new post office boxes to receive mail from the National Postal Servicewhile UPS, FedEx, DHL and the rest of Deliveries from commercial transport companies will be sent to the new address in the locality of the CSC.
The agency then announced that People should consult the “Contact” and “Form Submission Addresses” sections. to know specific address information according to the form or the type of correspondence being sent, since not all documents must be sent to the same address.
New changes at USCIS offices in California
Through the announcement, USCIS explained that will continue to accept mail at the above address in California until September 30, 2024and after the date, there will be a two-week grace period, during which Any mail received at the Laguna Niguel PO Box will be forwarded to the Tustin PO Box.
After October 15, all mail received at the Laguna Niguel P.O. Box will be returned as “Return to Sender.” The agency also announced that starting September 1, the filing location for Form I-865, Sponsor’s Notice of Change of Address, change to the address of the Texas Service Center.
