Through its official website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the California Service Center (CSC) will have a new officeas well as Three new post office boxes to receive mail from the National Postal Service.

According to the criteria of

To meet the demands of applicants and expedite the processing of each individual case, USCIS is moving forward with new regulations and improvements to its facilities, and recently shared an announcement that will significantly impact its work. In the presentation, The agency reported that the new address of the office in the Golden State is 2642 Michelle Drive, Tustin, CA 92780.

Similarly, the agency that handles the cases of all immigrants who need to obtain a document to legally remain in the United States confirmed that The CSC has three new post office boxes to receive mail from the National Postal Servicewhile UPS, FedEx, DHL and the rest of Deliveries from commercial transport companies will be sent to the new address in the locality of the CSC.

The agency then announced that People should consult the “Contact” and “Form Submission Addresses” sections. to know specific address information according to the form or the type of correspondence being sent, since not all documents must be sent to the same address.

New changes at USCIS offices in California

Through the announcement, USCIS explained that will continue to accept mail at the above address in California until September 30, 2024and after the date, there will be a two-week grace period, during which Any mail received at the Laguna Niguel PO Box will be forwarded to the Tustin PO Box.

USCIS has announced a major change to its procedures. Photo:Getty Images/iStockphoto Share

After October 15, all mail received at the Laguna Niguel P.O. Box will be returned as “Return to Sender.” The agency also announced that starting September 1, the filing location for Form I-865, Sponsor’s Notice of Change of Address, change to the address of the Texas Service Center.