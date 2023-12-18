Live and work in the United States legally It doesn't have to be an impossible dream. The North American country offers certain options and procedures to do so, including the H-1B visa. Nevertheless, These have a limit of authorizations, Therefore, it is necessary to stay up to date with the opening and closing of the call. Recently, the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that The maximum amount has been reached for fiscal year 2024.

Through a statement on its website, Uscis shared that it has received enough requests to reach the regular regulatory maximum number of 65,000 H-1B visas and the 20,000 H-1B session visas per graduate from the United States, which means that The limit amount established by Congress for fiscal year 2024 has been reached.

Given the situation, the authorities will send a notification to all those who have registered to receive this visa with the following message: “Not selected: you are not eligible to present an H-1B petition subject to the maximum regulatory amount based on this registration.” .

For now, Uscis will only continue to accept and process petitions that do not fall within the maximum category and clarified that petitions submitted for those types of visas that are not related to a first-time procedure will continue to be admitted, for example:

To extend the time that a Current worker with H-1B visa can remain in the United States. To change the terms of employment of current workers. To allow current workers to change employers. To allow current workers to simultaneously work in additional H-1B positions.

U.S. companies that use the program to employ foreign workers in specialized jobs were also invited to sign up to receive updates on the regulatory maximum amount by email on the USCIS page dedicated to the topic.

Finally, it is worth clarifying that The fiscal year in the United States does not correspond to the calendar yearGenerally, the fiscal year ends in the month of October, so it is worth keeping an eye on announcements and changes.

What is the H-1B visa

The H-1B visa is granted to professionals with specialized jobscooperative research with the Department of Defense (DOD), and high fashion model and development project workers.

This category is given to people who wish to provide services in a specialized fieldservice of great merit and distinguished ability for cooperative research or development projects for the DOD, or as a high fashion model for advertising of great merit or distinguished ability.

In order to obtain it, it is necessary to demonstrate that you have specialized theoretical and practical knowledge, in addition to having a degree that endorses said occupation. In addition, Applicants for this type of visa must have documentation that guarantees that they will be part of the project that describes the tasks they will have to perform.. In some cases, it is necessary to obtain a state or local license that authorizes the person to practice the work.

Those who have this type of visa may remain in the country for a maximum period of three years., a period that can be extended, although not for more than six. It is important to mention that the spouse and unmarried children under twenty-one years of age can request admission under the nonimmigrant classification.