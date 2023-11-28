In a post shown on their official website, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)warns that there are certain versions of the United States permanent residence, or green card, that are outdated and must be renewed. In addition to a document becoming old, the section clarifies that there are other reasons for it to be invalid and, therefore, it must be replaced.

Around the world, millions of people intend to start a life in the United States. In this context, the dream is to obtain a green card and be able to reside legally in the North American country. For those who obtain it, it is important to pay attention to changes and updates on requirements and documents, so that this immigration status is not at risk due to an error. In this case it is not strictly new, but it is information that Uscis makes available and that is important to keep in mind.

Permanent residence that is no longer valid in the United States

According to what the official site indicates, If the resident has an old version of the green card, such as the agency’s AR-3, AR-103 or I-151 form, it is no longer valid to prove residency and therefore does not serve as a legal document. Those who have a previous version must process the current one.

To carry out this process, Form I-90, Application for Replacement Permanent Resident Card must be submitted online or by mail. If everything is in order, the applicant will receive an updated green card at his or her address.

To have your United States permanent residence up to date, it is necessary to update certain versions of the documents

When it is necessary to renew the green card in the United States

In addition to cases of older versions of the card, Uscis also mentions other situations in which it is necessary to renew permanent residence documentation.. There, the following situations are mentioned: if the card expired or will do so in the next six months, if it was stolen or damaged or if you received it before the age of fourteen and reached that age, among other cases.