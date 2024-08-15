According to the criteria of
“If you are unable to submit your form online, Make sure you mail it with enough time for it to arrive on or before the deadline.”, they wrote on their official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es). It should be remembered that the service considers that doing so Online procedures are the most recommended way for users.
This is because, as indicated on their page, by creating a Uscis online account, you You will be able to submit forms and check the status of your case anytime, anywhere..
Even, Your case may be managed by an attorney or accredited representative In case you have one, as long as that representative creates his or her own online USCIS account to advise you from there, without having to do so through your client’s personal account.
Benefits of filing a USCIS online form
Uscis assures on its portal that There are a number of clear benefits to complete the forms for each of the procedures online, instead of sending a printed form by post. They are the following:
- Enter your information using a phone, tablet or computer.
- Receive detailed instructions as you complete a form.
- Avoid common mistakes with page constraints.
- Save your application draft and complete it at your own pace.
- Pay your filing fee easily and securely.
- Receive immediate confirmation from Uscis that they have received your form.
