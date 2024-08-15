Constantly, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) tries to update its tools to prevent applicants for each of the immigration procedures from stagnating in their cases due to the procedures involved.

According to the criteria of

To do this, they not only provide various types of help on their official portal, but they also use their social networks to send alert messages, reminders, warnings and tips that may be useful. Now, Those who have problems completing their online forms were advised to check that they submitted their application in good time..

“If you are unable to submit your form online, Make sure you mail it with enough time for it to arrive on or before the deadline.”, they wrote on their official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es). It should be remembered that the service considers that doing so Online procedures are the most recommended way for users.

#FilingTip: If you are unable to file your form online, be sure to mail it in plenty of time for it to arrive on or before the deadline. ⬇️ — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 14, 2024

This is because, as indicated on their page, by creating a Uscis online account, you You will be able to submit forms and check the status of your case anytime, anywhere..

Even, Your case may be managed by an attorney or accredited representative In case you have one, as long as that representative creates his or her own online USCIS account to advise you from there, without having to do so through your client’s personal account.

With this tool you will no longer have to worry about the expiration date of your document Photo:iStock Share

Benefits of filing a USCIS online form

Uscis assures on its portal that There are a number of clear benefits to complete the forms for each of the procedures online, instead of sending a printed form by post. They are the following: