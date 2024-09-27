According to the criteria of
From Uscis, they explained that in these situations where the filing date ends on a weekend or holidayeven if the receipt reflects a day after the deadline, Uscis considers that the benefit application was submitted on time.
This It was great news because there are many requests that usually have a date on the weekend and most people were unaware of this. For the remainder of the year, there are only 5 days of federal holidays in the United States: October 12, Columbus Day; November 11, Veterans Day; November 28, Thanksgiving Day; and December 25, Christmas.
How to submit an application to Uscis
If you want submit an application before any procedureyou can do it in two ways: traditional mail or electronic submission. The first, those who apply the warning presented, must submit their forms by traditional mail, although this may involve payment of fees.
Besides, electronic filing is easiersince everything is run over the internet. In addition, it has an advantage that they explain in Uscis: “The information entered electronically before submitting the online application is saved for 30 days from the last time the person worked on the application.”
