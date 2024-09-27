Migrate to The United States is the dream of many peoplebut to do so all forms must be submitted to the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, for its acronym in English). From their social networks, They issued a warning for those who submit a paper application at any of its headquarters.

As they explained, submit a paper application and the deadline for the process expires on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday, it extends until the end of the next business day. Otherwise, this applies to benefit applications submitted electronically, which must be received before the deadline.

From Uscis, they explained that in these situations where the filing date ends on a weekend or holidayeven if the receipt reflects a day after the deadline, Uscis considers that the benefit application was submitted on time.

This It was great news because there are many requests that usually have a date on the weekend and most people were unaware of this. For the remainder of the year, there are only 5 days of federal holidays in the United States: October 12, Columbus Day; November 11, Veterans Day; November 28, Thanksgiving Day; and December 25, Christmas.

How to submit an application to Uscis



If you want submit an application before any procedureyou can do it in two ways: traditional mail or electronic submission. The first, those who apply the warning presented, must submit their forms by traditional mail, although this may involve payment of fees.

Besides, electronic filing is easiersince everything is run over the internet. In addition, it has an advantage that they explain in Uscis: “The information entered electronically before submitting the online application is saved for 30 days from the last time the person worked on the application.”