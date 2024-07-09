He The process to acquire a green card takes timesince it is necessary to comply with a series of procedures that not only involve filling out the corresponding form and making the payment, but you must also prove that you are not inadmissible to the United States. In that sense, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English), made a warning to those in the process of applying for residency.

According to the criteria of

Through his profile on the social network X, Uscis pointed out to those who are applying for the green card based on employmentincluding youth with special immigrant status, who are likely They will receive a request for evidence which they must respond to as soon as possible. if they want their process to go ahead. including youth with special immigrant status, who are likelyif they want their process to go ahead.

The petition is directly related to Form I-693, o Immigration Medical Examination Report and Vaccination Record, a document intended to demonstrate that an applicant is not inadmissible on grounds related to his or her health.

The reason for this is that many migrants usually submit the form related to their health status and the I-485, or Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status separately, which is why Uscis can make the request to complete your documentation.

Besides that Your application may be processed more quickly if you submit both forms at the same time.This could also help immigration authorities decide that you do not need to go through an interview process to obtain a green card.

As part of your procedure you must undergo a medical examination Photo:iStock Share

Considerations regarding the medical certificate requested by Uscis to obtain a green card

It is important to note that This document can only be completed and signed directly by a civil doctor., who must deliver it to the applicant in a sealed envelope. USCIS will not accept it if it has been opened or modified. The positive part is that If it was completed after November 1, 2023, it does not expireand can be used indefinitely as evidence to prove your health status.

Nevertheless, The recommendation is that you carry out your medical examination as close as possible to the time at which you will submit your application. status change. Just make sure you have enough time to perform any laboratory testing required under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) technical instructions.