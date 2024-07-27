According to the criteria of

To avoid this, the entity, as it usually does, communicated through its social networks a very frequent error that applicants make, which can generate obstacles in their respective cases: They clarified that you must notify Uscis if you have changed your address.

“Do you have a new address? Let us know! Avoid delays or possible denials related to your immigration case by updating your address“, they wrote on their official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), attaching a link to the article on their page in which they explain everything in detail.

Do you have a new address? Let us know! Avoid delays or potential denials related to your immigration case by updating your address. Learn more: https://t.co/0TvVhJBLPl — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) July 22, 2024

“Updating your address using an online account helps ensure you receive all correspondence and benefits. in a timely manner and avoid potential delays related to your case,” the service assures, inviting you to follow the necessary instructions to create a USCIS online account in case you do not have one yet.

Your address, the entity reports, can be changed in two ways: as already mentioned, One is to do it through your online Uscis accountwhich the organization itself mentions as “the best method”; and The other is to do it in person by submitting the printed Form AR-11.

At Uscis they continue to serve their applicants Photo:iStock Share

Categories with specific methods to change your Uscis address

You must make your address change using one of the two methods highlighted above only if you do not belong to certain categories that require a particular procedure: One of them is the victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other crimes.who must submit Form I-751.

For its part, American citizens will also have to do it differently.if applicable, by submitting Form I-865 or following the specific instructions if the situation is pending.

Other categories that have a particular form are Civil doctors, authorized lawyers or accredited representativeseach with its own procedure that is detailed on the Uscis portal.