Through its account on the social network X, Uscis reminded that if you are going to submit a printed application, and Your deadline ends on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holidayso You will have until the end of the next business day to carry out the delivery.
This means that in some cases you will have more time to gather all the information related to your procedure and send it to the government entity. However, it clarifies that Time limits must be respected, otherwise your case will not be considered.
On the subject, Uscis explained that If your submission deadline is set on a non-working day, It is likely that the date of receipt of your documentation will be after the deadline. However, you will be deemed to have submitted on time if you receive the information on the next business day. Please note that this is an important issue given that The date of receipt may affect eligibility for immigration benefitsFor example, the entity could ignore an appeal, an application for temporary protected status, or a petition for a nonimmigrant worker.
So, It is important that you pay attention to carry out the presentation of your application before the time period ends, for example, before your legal status expires or you reach a certain age.
Benefits of online applications to Uscis
If the form you are going to file with Uscis is available online and you do not intend to request a fee waiver, then consider that The digital platform of the agency may be your best option to carry out your procedures in time. And form.
So that you can submit your documentation before the deadline without any major problems, you can: Use your account on the Uscis website to obtain the following benefits:
- Some forms have a discount in their digital version.
- You will be able to check the status of your case online.
- You will be able to share information from your profile and respond to requests made by the department.
- You will be able to manage your information, for example update your address.
