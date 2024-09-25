He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) (for its acronym in English), is the entity in charge of immigration procedures. Whether you need a protected status, such as asylum, a work permit, or a green card, you will need to contact this entity. But, pay attention, a detail could lead to the immediate rejection of your application.

According to the criteria of

Depending on the procedure you are interested in, it is important that you review all the details related to it. Requirements, timeframes and costs vary from case to case.

The positive part is that Through the Internet you can find out each of the details related to the forms, including the latest versions and updated filing costs.

However, no matter what procedure you are going to carry out, Uscis warns that a common mistake is not signing, and the lack of that element leads to the rejection of the application.

In most cases, the request for a signature is indicated at the end of the form. However, in some documents it is also requested in other places. Hence the importance of Carefully review each of the sections you have to fill out.

And it is that USCIS warns that if the holder forgets to sign his form, it will be rejected, which will mean that your case will be delayed or even dismissed, meaning that the person will end up losing time and money.

USCIS recommends filing online to ensure all fields are filled out. Photo:iStock Share

If you file a Uscis form online you will not forget any details

Considering that, according to Uscis, It is a common mistake for applicants to not sign their forms. and that these are therefore rejected, the agency recommended carrying out the procedures online.

Although not all applications are available in digital format, USCIS has made an effort to modernize its processes and increasingly offers more forms through its website.

One of the biggest advantages of applying online is that You will not be able to continue filling out your form, or submit it, if any element is missing, which precisely includes his signature.

Besides, USCIS lists some additional benefits, including: