Depending on the procedure you are interested in, it is important that you review all the details related to it. Requirements, timeframes and costs vary from case to case.
However, no matter what procedure you are going to carry out, Uscis warns that a common mistake is not signing, and the lack of that element leads to the rejection of the application.
In most cases, the request for a signature is indicated at the end of the form. However, in some documents it is also requested in other places. Hence the importance of Carefully review each of the sections you have to fill out.
And it is that USCIS warns that if the holder forgets to sign his form, it will be rejected, which will mean that your case will be delayed or even dismissed, meaning that the person will end up losing time and money.
If you file a Uscis form online you will not forget any details
Considering that, according to Uscis, It is a common mistake for applicants to not sign their forms. and that these are therefore rejected, the agency recommended carrying out the procedures online.
Although not all applications are available in digital format, USCIS has made an effort to modernize its processes and increasingly offers more forms through its website.
One of the biggest advantages of applying online is that You will not be able to continue filling out your form, or submit it, if any element is missing, which precisely includes his signature.
Besides, USCIS lists some additional benefits, including:
- You will be able to access your information via a phone, tablet or computer.
- You will receive detailed instructions as you complete the form.
- You will be able to save a draft of your application and complete it later at your own pace.
- You will be able to pay your filing fee easily and securely, and even access discounts.
- You will receive immediate confirmation when your form has been received instead of having to wait for notification via postal mail.
- You will be able to access the status and history of your case.
- You will be able to respond to requests for evidence, that is, attach the documentation requested.
- You will be able to see every notification sent.
- You will be able to send messages securely and receive responses.
