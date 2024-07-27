The announcement by the Joe Biden administration to provide the possibility to thousands of undocumented persons married to US citizens to regularize their status and obtaining permanent residency has opened up hope for many. Unfortunately, there are those who are already beginning to take advantage of migrants’ illusions.

Through its website, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) announced that Applications will begin to be received starting on August 19th. of those who meet the eligibility criteria, but they are also warning about possible immigration scams related to this topic.

The first thing was to remember that It is not yet possible to submit an application for that process, So if someone offers you their services to start your process earlier than announced, report it immediately and don’t fall for it, it’s a scam.

In fact, the authorities recalled that they will publish the full notice in the Federal Register and that, Those who submit their application early will be rejected. automatically.

They also warned that Officials will never communicate directly through social mediaIf they need to send you a message, for example to ask for more documentation or inform you about their process, they will use official channels, such as a private message from your Uscis account.

Other A common fraud related to immigration procedures is the sale of formsIn this regard, they recalled that these are free to access and can be downloaded directly from the entity’s official website.

If Seek legal or other advice to stay safe, one recommendation is to ask for a written agreement describing the services that will be provided to you. This document must be signed by the provider; please read it carefully before signing.

In the event that a third party is going to submit any type of documentation on your behalf, Get copies of everything and ask for a written receipt including the name and address of the supplier. If you detect any type of anomaly, Uscis invites you to report fraud and abuse through its online reporting form.

USCIS warns about fraudulent legal advice for green card applications

Uscis officials also reminded that In the United States, a notary public is not authorized to provide you with any legal services. related to immigration, so you can only be advised by an attorney licensed to practice law in the United States.

In case you are not able to hire the services of a lawyer, you can also receive support from an accredited representative who works for an organization recognized by the Department of Justice.

Anyways, Beware of people who may pose as immigration attorneyssince some do not have a license or have been disqualified.

