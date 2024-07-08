According to the criteria of

This is how, in their official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), they wrote a warning for applicants of the different procedures Do not engage in harmful behavior on social media: they clarified that You should never give out personal information through these means.specifically in the comments on their posts.

“Do you have any questions about your immigration case? Please do not post personal information about yourself or anyone else through comments on our social media pages.“If you believe you are a victim of immigration fraud, learn how to report it,” they wrote, attaching a link to their website where they explain in detail how to report these cases.

It has become very common to see attempts at virtual scams against migrants who are seeking to obtain citizenship or a visa: they take advantage of their ignorance to steal personal data and use it for immoral purposes. That is why, through its official communication channels, USCIS constantly reminds users of this information.

USCIS is the entity in charge of immigration procedures. Photo:iStock

What to do in case of an immigration scam in the United States?

In light of the recent cases of fraud, Uscis has detailed that if you perceive or are a victim of one of them, You must report it through the online fraud suspicion form that they have enabled on their website..

The types of fraud that are included in this form These are related to H-1B visas, H-2B visas, EB-5, asylum, marriage and other immigration benefits. “Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS,” the service assures.

How to avoid scams when applying for USCIS?

According to the entity on its website, the main recommendation is that, when you need legal advice on immigration matters, Make sure you are contacting an attorney or accredited representative who works for an organization recognized by the Department of Justice. “No one else is authorized to give you legal advice on immigration matters,” the organization clarified on its official website.